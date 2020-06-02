6-year-old killed when ATV he’s driving overturns, traps him

State
Associated Press36

RACEWAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A 6-year-old boy was killed when he was thrown from and trapped beneath an ATV that overturned in a field, authorities said.

Sawyer D. Overman was driving down a gravel road in Recovery Township with his 8-year-old brother when the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Mercer County sheriff’s office.

Overman over-corrected and lost control of the ATV and it soon overturned, ejecting and trapping the boys. His older brother soon freed himself from the ATV and went for help.

Sawyer Overman was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. His brother was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

