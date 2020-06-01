Perry County Fatal Accident Investigated

Local News Stories
George Hiotis

The Lancaster Post of the Highway Patrol says it’s investigating a hit-skip fatal accident. It happened Sunday around 9:30 in the morning on State Route 13 about 5 miles from Somerset. Deputies says 70-year-old Penny Taylor of Somerset was traveling south on State Route 13 and was struck by debris from a northbound vehicle, which left the scene. The patrol says Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, 77-year-old Robert Taylor suffered serious injuries in the accident was flown to Ohio State University Medical Center. The accident remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Highway Patrol.

