Naomi House still serving as place of refuge for women who are suffering from substance abuse problems during COVID-19

ZANESVILLE – The center belongs to Muskingum Behavioral Health and CEO Steve Carrel said that the Naomi House continues be like a family working to support its residents and also offering things like tele-health counseling. The woman at Naomi House are even working to help people outside of its doors by making masks to stay safe.

“One of the things I find about recovery… they want to contribute to the community. We’re estimating that we’re going to need 3 to 400 masks here when out clients end up coming back totally. The community has donated a lot which we really appreciate. You know, but our women at Naomi are making masks that we’re going to be using here or we’re going to be giving away just to give back to the community because that’s what they want to do,” Carrel said.

Carrel says that it is always in the staff’s character to provide the best environment for the clients.

“I have total confidence in the staff that’s down there. They’re absolutely wonderful. They’ve adapted well. They’ve, you know (had) bright ideas on activities and things to do; quiet time for people to have their own space. Naomi is on the campus of Cornerstone Church so there’s a lot of room to move, get out and walk around, get some exercise,” Carrel said.

Naomi House has been operational for a little bit over a year and Carrel says five drug-free babies have been born to women who live in the house and a sixth one is now on the way.