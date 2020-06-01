MCLS John McIntire Library will soon be opening its doors

ZANESVILLE – Staff is excited to allow patrons back into the building again. The library re-opens next Monday and will stay open for a limited number of hours.

“We will start with limited hours so it will be from 2 to 6 Monday through Friday and that’s the same time as our curbside pickup. So, we’ll be doing those at the exact same time. This will allow people if they are still interested in remaining contact-less to please continue to use our curbside service that will continue at the John McIntire Library and all of our branch locations but we will be opening up the John McIntire Library again Monday through Friday 2 to 6 PM and we are ecstatic to see all of our patrons again,” MCLS Marketing Director Sean Fennell said.

Residents will not be allowed inside without wearing a mask.

“When people come into the building, we will be requiring masks for the safety of staff members and our patrons. We know that we serve a lot of people who are at risk so we want to make sure that we’re protecting people as much as possible. If you don’t have a mask and you still want to come in and use the library, you can because we have masks available as they enter the building as well as hand sanitation and tables as well,” Fennell said.

Only the John McIntire Library will be opening on June 8th. Other libraries within MCLS will be re-opening but Fennell does not know when this will be at this time. Curbside pickups will be available at all of the libraries.