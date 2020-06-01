Local gyms have re-opened or will be re-opening soon for folks to get back in shape

ZANESVILLE – The Fieldhouse Family Sports and Wellness Center first re-opened on May 26th. Whether patrons are getting back to pump iron or play sports, they are advised to take it slow when getting back into the swing of things.

“You’ve got to remember that this is your new normal and you need to start off very slow. Its not one of those things when you’re going to come in and dead lift 300 pounds. You can start off on the track, again, because the equipment is limited right now; walking on the track, the door is open, getting that fresh air is really a good way to start your cardio in a safe environment that you can keep that distance,” Fieldhouse Owner Alainna Durfee said.

A great option for members to use is the pool which re-opens today.

“The pool is one of those places where obviously you’re not going to wear a mask and that you’re going to be in there and even if you’re new to fitness and or never done anything, or, you’ve taken say a 75 day hiatus, you coming in that pool and just walking, that water acts as a massaging agent (and) also it adds resistance so you’re burning additional calories in the pool walking more so than you would even do the track,” Durfee said.

Durfee says that the staff is here for their members and they will answer any questions about how the Fieldhouse is practicing social distancing as well as the gym’s equipment and practices.