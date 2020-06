On Tuesday, June 2nd, the Zanesville Fire Department will be flushing hydrants within the general area of Athena Ln., Brandywine Pl., Pfeifer Dr., Fairway Ln. and all side streets in the area.

Flushing will be from 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

Residents in these areas may experience discolored water and reduced pressure. It is advised to wait until after 4:00 PM, for the water to clear, before doing laundry.