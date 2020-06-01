Cambridge Fire Destroys Home

A fire near downtown Cambridge destroys a families childhood home.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The Cambridge Fire Department arrived at a house near Dewey Road with the first floor engulfed in flames.



“The first floor was fully involved in fire,” explained Cambridge Fire Chief Jeff Deeks. “The guys knocked that down. There was somebody inside. We started off defensive and then switched to offensive.”

Watching the fire was Cylde Chandler. Chandler grew up in the home.

“I mean very heartbreaking. We have a lot of good memories here. My mother and her four siblings were born and raised here. It’s just hard to see. I can’t believe it,” said Chandler.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.