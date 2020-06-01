Black Lives Protest in Newark

A protest against police brutality took place Sunday afternoon at the Licking County Courthouse.

The protest was organized in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the hands of a police officer.

The protest was attended by more than 100 people and organized by Pastor Deb Dingus, who also spoke at the event.

During her address she spoke of unity and fighting violence with love.

Many of those in attendance held signs with Black Lives Matter phrases and slogans on them.