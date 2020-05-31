Stars and Stripes Still Plans Fireworks

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Jaycees Club of Zanesville is making amendments to its annual July 4th celebration.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the club will not be having its full planned festivities but it will still light off fireworks. President Andrew McGee gave the reasoning for still having the fireworks.

“The fireworks have been a tradition of ours for decades.We feel like since we can’t have the event down here like we normally do, we still wanna do something for the community because that’s what our organization is all about. So we feel like, at this time, everyone needs something so we can light some fireworks off to celebrate our nation’s birthday.”

The club still needs funds to promote and execute the show. Media Chair George Walters tells where and when to donate.

“We’re gonna have multiple options that you can help us by donating or having a corporate sponsorship. You can reach out to us through our Facebook page, the GoFundMe link is there; also through our website, our phone number is there and our address if you wanted mail one in as well.”

Donations are now being taken. All excess funds will go to scholarships and the group’s “Christmas for Kids” program.