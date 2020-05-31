Meat Vendor at Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Shirer Bros Meats butcher shop has a kiosk at the farmers market being held at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.

Spokeswoman Emily Glines gave a rundown on what they sell at the market on Saturday morning.

“We have local meat. We get our beef off of Parxes in New Concord. Then we have hogs from different local producers. We have steaks, we have sausage, we have pork chops, we have a variety of meats that we cover here. We are here every week from nine to noon, we do a variety of things.”

Glines spoke to the fairness of their prices as well as where to buy from them when they’re not at the farmers market.

“I think it’s fair compared to what you get at the grocery store, or even a little less. We try to not price gouge, we try to keep it within reason… We have a location in Adamsville and you can call us at 740-796-3214 and we take orders there and we have a retail out front.”

The fairgrounds Farmers Market runs each Saturday from nine AM to noon.