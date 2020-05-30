New Farmers Market Opens At Fairgrounds

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A new farmers market has opened at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.

The farmers market is run by the County Fair Board. Vice President Dave Kreis said that the first market was a success but still has room to grow.

“It went very well today. We had twenty-one vendors here today and we had a large crowd.Everybody seems to be having a good time. We’ve had a lot of people come in and sign up to be vendors next weekend too, so it looks like it’ll continue to grow for us. Next weekend we’ll have the fair food vendors here also. We’re just looking to keep this thing going and growing.”

Kreis says that there are a variety of vendors at the market.

“We’re hoping to see some more produce start coming in. Strawberries are ripe now so maybe we’ll get a few more of those producers here too… We have a lot of people who like to sell crafts, and they bring it in and sell it to these kind of markets too. We got several meat vendors here today which has been very popular. We just continue to hope it grows for us.”

The market will happen each Saturday at the fairgrounds from nine to noon.