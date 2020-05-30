Luken Hill is the newest General to join the Concord basketball team

THORNVILLE, Ohio- The Sheridan boys basketball program has had a lot of success over the years, due to stellar athletes.

In the last two seasons, Sheridan has reach the state final four and won the Muskingum Valley League title.

Players like Luken Hill and Ethan Heller are a big reason why.

Heller graduated from Sheridan in 2019. Hill graduated in 2020. Both left their mark on the program and took it to new heights.

The two will be reunited once again on the basketball court. Hill will be joining Heller on the Concord University basketball team.

Last season as a freshman, Heller started all 30 games at point guard for Concord. Which means he has plenty of advice and answers to give Hill, once he gets on campus.

WHIZ Sports spoke with the two former Generals about getting the chance to play together again.