The Muskingum County Unified Command Friday announced two new COVID-19 cases in the county. Case 50 is a 63 year old woman who is hospitalized. She is not related to previous cases. Case 51 is a 36-year-old woman who is recovering at home. An investigation into her case is underway. There are 47 confirmed cases and four probable cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County. 37 patients have recovered and there have been zero deaths.

Please follow and like us: