Single Vehicle Accident on State Route 146

Megan Landis

MUSKINGUM COUNTY- Emergency crews were called to the scene of an accident on State Route 146 in Muskingum County involving a utility vehicle that was in the water.

It happened around 4 PM this afternoon. The State Highway Patrol and The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. Sergeant Jeff Jirles with The Zanesville Post describes what happened.

“We had a utility truck go off the side of the road, took out a significant amount of guardrail off the bridge and into a creek. The water is about 3 or 4 feet deep at the crash location, we have one male driver in route to Genesis at this time with life threatening injuries.”

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency was also called to the scene. The accident is under investigation.

