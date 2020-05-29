Frank Withdraws From County Commissioner Race, Again

George Hiotis107

An independent candidate for Muskingum County Commissioner plans to withdraw from the November election. In a Facebook post Thursday Wesley Frank announced that “sometimes God has different plans than we do.” He said he mistakenly filed, for a second time, against Commissioner Cindy Cameron. That was not my intention, as I intended to file against Mollie Crooks. Frank then said I regretfully announce I will not be running for County Commissioner in 2020 as a result of this error. Frank also filed to run in the March primary against Cameron, but said he intended to run against Crooks.

