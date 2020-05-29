Updated on Thursday, 28 May 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT:

TONIGHT: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the early evening, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late evening and overnight, and then a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 64°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, during the early morning, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late morning, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 81°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early evening, and then gradually tapering off during the late evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the overnight. Lows around 53°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 71°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 45°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming north around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 67°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 42°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 48°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 78°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 58°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 84°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L2A – was positioned near Fort-Rupert, QB with a minimum central pressure of 1006 mb. Extending around the base of the Hudson Bay is L2A’s cold front, which turns sharply to the south at Moosonee, ON and runs straight down to Sault Ste. Marie, ON and then over to Green Bay, WI. Meanwhile, our other area of low pressure – L3A – is positioned back around the Opasquia Provincial Park in western Ontario with a minimum central pressure of 1009 mb. L3A has it’s own cold front which runs straight south into north central Minnesota, and then turns back to Fargo, ND and then over to Regina, SK. Meanwhile, L4 is currently located around south-central Wisconsin, whilst the remnants of Bertha (L5) are positioned up around Buffalo, NY. On the latest surface map in our region, the temperature at KZZV was reported to be at 82° with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures across the state of Ohio are fairly even, with northern Ohio being in the upper-70s, central Ohio in the lower-80s and then mid to upper-80s in scattered places along the Ohio River. A loan rain shower has appeared on the radar imagery around northern Coshocton County.

As we work our way through the early afternoon hours, a stray rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible in our region, but by the late evening and overnight hours, I am expecting that isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be around the region. I am not expecting that these thunderstorms (should they be thunderstorms and not just a rain shower) to be strong, but just enough for a quick downpour in a few places. Meanwhile, L2A will moves towards central Quebec, and in doing so it will drag it’s cold front slowly through the western half of the Great Lakes Region. By Friday Morning, I am expecting that the cold front will be positioned along a line running from at least Sudbury, ON all the way down to around the Memphis, TN region. During the day on Friday, the remnants of L4 and L5 appear to interact with the possible remnants of L3 (the parent low to L3A). Given the set up, it is possible that a new area of low pressure (or a continuation of one of the three just mentioned) will develop right around London, ON and then move into Ottawa, ON by the late afternoon hours. This new area of low pressure, which for simplicity will just be labeled as L6 for now, will attach itself to the cold front and continue on.

With the cold front advancing throughout the day, rain showers and thunderstorms are looking likely in our forecast. In fact, I am expecting that a stray rain shower and thunderstorm may be possible during the early mornings across our region, but it will likely not be until the afternoon hours that we start seeing a lot of the thunderstorm activity developing and occurring. When the storms first fire up along the cold front, it is possible for them to be strong enough that a few of them could have some hail with them. Rather late in the afternoon, the thunderstorms along the cold front may try to develop a line, or segmented line, running the length of the cold front down into Tennessee. As of now, I am still trying to go through the latest numbers, but last night my Severe Weather Outlook featured “Organized Severe Weather” will be possible in our region.

The cold front will push through our region likely during the early evening hours, and in doing so it will take a lot of the rain showers and thunderstorms out of our region. Decreasing cloud cover during the evening hours will result in mostly clear skies by the late evening and overnight hours, and this, combined with a few other factors, will allow for our temperatures to drop down into the low to mid-50s across our region on Friday Night.

A large area of high pressure will move down from Minnesota during the day on Saturday, and by Sunday Evening I am expecting that high pressure to be centered around Northwest Ohio. This will help to keep things a little quiet in our region over the weekend. However, our next area of low pressure will begin to develop across the Canadian Prairies and this will give us our next round of rain showers possibly by the middle of the upcoming week. We will discuss this low pressure more in depth on Friday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com