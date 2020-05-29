ZANESVILLE, OH- The time from Memorial Day through Labor Day are the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

State Trooper Brice Nihiser wants to remind teen drivers what they should be thinking about when getting behind the wheel.

“The hundred deadliest days of summer begins on Memorial Day and then goes all the way through Labor Day, it represents a little less than a third of our year but it counts for more than a third of our fatal crashes. During this time teen drivers they should be thinking about making sure they’re not distracted, making sure they’re following the speed limit, and above all making sure that everyone is sober as they’re driving as well.”

With the beginning of summer, easing COVID-19 restrictions, and canceled activities, more drivers on the roadways could be an even deadlier combination.

“So teens just need to remember that there’s going to be a lot more people on the road, Memorial Day marks a big travel time for all of us. People are going on vacation, going to see family, that kind of thing, so they just need to know that there’s going to be a lot more people on the road which you know is going to be a tougher driving situation for them.”

This time of year also marks the start of motorcycle season, Trooper Nihiser wants to remind all drivers to be courteous when sharing the roadways.