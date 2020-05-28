Zoom wall takes in soccer match as Danish league resumes

AARHUS, Denmark (AP) — As professional soccer returned to Denmark, fans used Zoom to be part of the action.

Thousands of Danish soccer fans logged into the conferencing software Thursday evening and were transported into the Ceres Park stadium for a league game between AGF Aarhus and Randers that heralded the resumption of the country’s pandemic-affected season.

While the stadium itself was without fans, the faces of thousands of supporters who joined the Zoom call were shown on giant screens that ran along one side of the field.

Families wearing club shirts and scarves cheered inside their living rooms. Some were seen clenching their fists in joy after Simon Piesinger scored with a lob from 40 yards (meters) to put Randers, the visiting team, ahead in the 36th minute.

Aarhus equalized in stoppage minute and the game finished 1-1.

Ahead of the game, Aarhus described the Zoom wall as the world’s first “virtual grandstand.”

Crowd noise was piped in for the match and there were cardboard “spectators” in place in the stands.

Games are being played without spectators in Denmark, like in other countries, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Danish Superliga has been suspended since the middle of May.

FC Midtjylland, the league leader, plays its first game back on Saturday at home against AC Horsens and is planning a “drive-in” where at least 2,000 supporters can watch the game from inside their cars outside the team’s MCH Arena. Giant screens have been installed in the stadium’s parking lot and footage of the fans in their cars is set to be screened inside the arena.

