The Muskingum County Fairgrounds Hosts The Blue Ribbon Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Oh- The Muskingum County Fairgrounds will be hosting The Blue Ribbon Farmers Market starting this Saturday.

Muskingum County Fair Board Vice President Dave Kreis expects a good turn out in vendors and in products available for purchase.

“All home grown products, basically the same as the farmers market used to be when it was here. There will be vegetables and meat available, we’ll have meat vendors here. We will also have baked goods, practically name it and it will be here.”

The health and safety of the community is important and this will be reflected in the set up of the market.

“Well we encourage everyone to be safe and social distance wearing a mask is optional, if you feel you need to do it that’s fine, but we ask everyone to use common sense and stay 6 feet apart. We have made a lot of plans to move vendors around so that there is space in between so there should be plenty of room for everybody.”

The Blue Ribbon Farmers Market will take place every Saturday from 9 am until 12 pm through October 31st. Fair food vendors will also be taking part through the month of June.