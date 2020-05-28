The Muskingum County Fairgrounds Hosts The Blue Ribbon Farmers Market

Local News
Megan Landis

ZANESVILLE, Oh- The Muskingum County Fairgrounds will be hosting The Blue Ribbon Farmers Market starting this Saturday.

Muskingum County Fair Board Vice President Dave Kreis expects a good turn out in vendors and in products available for purchase.

“All home grown products, basically the same as the farmers market used to be when it was here. There will be vegetables and meat available, we’ll have meat vendors here. We will also have baked goods, practically name it and it will be here.”

The health and safety of the community is important and this will be reflected in the set up of the market.

“Well we encourage everyone to be safe and social distance wearing a mask is optional, if you feel you need to do it that’s fine, but we ask everyone to use common sense and stay 6 feet apart. We have made a lot of plans to move vendors around so that there is space in between so there should be plenty of room for everybody.”

The Blue Ribbon Farmers Market will take place every Saturday from 9 am until 12 pm through October 31st. Fair food vendors will also be taking part through the month of June.

Megan Landis
Megan Landis
Hello I’m Megan, I’m a graduate of The Ohio State University and I have my Bachelors degree in Atmospheric Science and a minor in Communications. I love the weather and I want to make it my priority to make sure you are prepared for what the day has in store. I love to play tennis and I love to read. I’m from the Columbus area, I’ve lived in Ohio my whole life so I love that I get to know a new community and I look forward to serving the area to the best of my abilities.

