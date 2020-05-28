Semi truck overturns on I-70 and backs up traffic for miles

CAMBRIDGE – At around 1:30 PM, the Cambridge post of the State Highway Patrol received a call that a commercial vehicle had overturned. Upon arrival, troopers found that the semi truck was completely blocking all of the westbound lanes including the ramp from 1-77 South to I-70 West.

“Just by the indication of the marks here and by a brief interview that we had with the driver, it looks like speed was unsafe for that ramp as he was preparing to merge. These were witnesses that were coming westbound that have video of the incident so we reviewed that as well. There were no other vehicles involved, so, right now, its just looking like a speed unsafe for conditions of the ramp.” O.S.H.P Lieutenant Melanie Appleman said.

The driver of the semi truck was transported by United ambulance to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. As of about 4:15 this afternoon, traffic was starting to be cleared away on the highway.