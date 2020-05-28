Pilot injured following Guernsey Co. plane crash

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – A busy scene played out Wednesday afternoon after a small plane crashed into a field near US-40 in Cambridge.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, Cambridge Fire Department and United Ambulance were called to a field near October and Losego roads around 3 p.m.

Lieutenant Melanie Appleman with the Guernsey County Branch of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the pilot was taken to a local hospital before being taken to a hospital in Columbus by a medical helicopter. The man was later identified as 54-year-old Paul Emaus of Hudsonville, Michigan.

“Around 3 o’clock this afternoon, we received a call from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Department 911 of a plane that had crashed in a field behind Southeastern Equipment. Agencies from around the area — from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Department, from the Cambridge Fire Department, from United responded to the area and we did find the single engine aircraft in a tree in a field. With one pilot who was inside of the vehicle with serious head injuries.”

Appleman says witnesses saw the plane flying low to the ground and heard the engine begin to sputter before the plane crashed in the field. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating at this time.

“There were some witnesses that saw the plane up in the air and they described a possible mechanical issue or engine failure. They described it as a sputtering noise as it was flying overhead. What we can take a look from the field is perhaps he was preparing for an emergency landing. So we have contacted the FAA and they are investigating it as well. There was an investigator here on scene and they will be out here again tomorrow also to continue their investigation. To see if it was a mechanical malfunction.”

Appleman says Emaus was the only person inside the plane. He was on his way from Columbus, Ohio but his intended destination is unknown at this time. The crash investigation is ongoing.

Reports say the plane is a Beechcraft 35-A33.