Local attorney and property owner meets with County Commissioners to discuss options for two parking lots

ZANESVILLE – Derrick Moorehead met with the commissioners to talk about what can potentially be done with the space around the residential unit located on North Seventh Street and across from the County Health Department.

“I’m open to all possibilities. What i was discussing with the County Commissioners is the possibility of providing parking spaces to the county employees across the street. That’s one possibility. The other possibility is it could very well be turned into an office space for a business. That’s another possibility.” Moorehead said.

Moorehead feels his proposal for the parking spaces next to the building that he owns could be a great benefit to the Health Department.

“The county has a property located right across the street from my property so they need parking. I wouldn’t say (they’re) desperate for parking, but, the area, its been jam packed with cars for a while and they certainly need more parking in the area,” Moorehead said.

Moorehead and the commissioners did not reach an agreement for the project today. Moorehead says that is a plan moves forward, the parking spaces could be available as early as this summer.