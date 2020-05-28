Health department gives schools green light and guidelines to return to athletic facilities

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Ohio High School Athletic Association gave schools the OK to reopen its athletic facilities on May 26th.

But the final say was up to the county health departments to determine if the athletes could return.

The Zanesville- Muskingum County Health Department has allowed all seven schools in the county to open up their athletic facilities.

Of course, there are guidelines each school and team has to follow. Social distancing being the biggest.

The ZMCHD will have the schools keep the student athletes in groups of ten to keep them safe. If the spread of COVID-19 starts to go down in Muskingum County then schools can move into the next phase of athletic skills training.

WHIZ Sports spoke with, Kristina Bell, the public health emergency readiness coordinator at the ZMCHD about the guidelines.