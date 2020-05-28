Chief: Columbus officer expected to recover from shooting

State
Associated Press24

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police officer was shot and critically injured Thursday — but is expected to make a full recovery — as he and a colleague tried to arrest someone at a house in Columbus, authorities said.

The officer is out of surgery and though he’ll be OK, “he has a long road ahead of him,” Police Chief Tom Quinlan said.

Authorities released few other details on the shooting or the officers. A witness told The Columbus Dispatch she saw police walk a woman from the house shortly after the morning shooting.

The other officer suffered a hand injury, the Dispatch reported. The officers were part of an operation involving multiple agencies, said Keith Farrell, president of a local police union.

Neighbor Renee Brooks told the Dispatch that she heard the home’s door being broken open and tactical officers enter the home. Then, she said, she heard shots fired inside, followed by shots that were fired from outside and went through windows.

Soon, police using hand restraints walked the woman out, Brooks said.

