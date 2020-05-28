Updated on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT:

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, during the morning, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 85°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 64°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the morning, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 81°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early evening, and then gradually tapering off during the late evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 55°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 71°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 46°.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear. Highs around 68°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 44°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 70°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 46°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 76°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 56°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our area of low pressure that was located off the Florida Coast on Tuesday Afternoon – L5 – made it’s way up to the South Carolina Coast this morning. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) determined that L5 was a weak Tropical Storm, and thus it was named “Bertha”, however to keep consistent with the discussions over the past couple of days, “Bertha” will still be referred to as “L5”. Meanwhile, L2 has occluded and has produced a new area of low pressure right over south Hudson Bay – L2A. Meanwhile, L3 is positioned in west central Manitoba and has also began occluding, producing L3A near the bend in the Manitoba/Ontario border. L4 is currently positioned near Springfield, MO with a minimum central pressure of 1010 mb. Meanwhile, temperatures last night across our region did not drop as much as I had anticipated, in fact the temperature at Zanesville leveled off at 70° by midnight and only went down to 68°. A possible explanation for this may be the fact that winds were from the southeast around 5-10 mph for much of the overnight. Clear skies were reported through the morning hours, but by the early afternoon some mid level clouds began moving in, and right now we are seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies in our region. Our temperature so far today in our region has been in the mid-80s.

As we work our way through tonight, L5 will meander through South Carolina and eastern North Carolina before turning it’s course towards West Virginia, arriving there by early Thursday Morning. With L5 approaching our region, and although weakening, it will bring some rain showers into our region. Most of the rain is likely to be light, but some moderate rain could sneak in. With the way things are looking at this time, a near-steady rain will be possible from I-77 eastwards. Meanwhile, places like Zanesville are more apt to have scattered rain showers being the main theme. Should the near-steady rain occur out towards Cambridge, then rainfall amounts around a half inch will be possible, and perhaps a little bit less for places like Zanesville and Coshocton. An embedded thunderstorm will also be possible with some of this rain, especially the areas east of I-77. Temperatures tonight will drop, especially with some of the rain on the way, but given how things stayed pretty mild last night, combined with the presence of a measurable southeasterly breeze, I am keeping the low temperature for tonight in our region at 65°.

Starting off Thursday Morning, rain showers – and possibly a thunderstorm will be possible in our region, but by this point I am expecting them to be more “isolated” for the Zanesville region, and more “scattered” for places east of I-77. Cloud cover could very well be “mostly cloudy” through the mid-morning hours, but I am expecting that the bulk of the rain showers will be out of our region by the late morning hours. With the departure of these rain showers, I am expecting that some breaks in the clouds are looking likely, and this could very well result in partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Naturally, the humidity is likely to be higher for tomorrow afternoon, and uneven heating across the region could lead to the development of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in our region during the afternoon, especially by the late afternoon hours.

Should these isolated rain showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon, then I am expecting that by sunset, most of that activity will begin to taper down. Still, a stray rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible during the overnight hours on Thursday Night and into Friday Morning. Meanwhile, temperatures are likely to stay muggy through the overnight with lows only down into the mid-60s. The winds by this point will generally be southwesterly.

On Thursday Night, L3A may very well occlude, producing a new area of low pressure – L3B – near Sault Ste. Marie, ON. L3B will be moving towards Ottawa, ON during early Thursday Morning, but it may restructure itself with the remnants of L4 and L5. L3B will move into Ottawa, ON during the morning hours on Friday, and in doing it will begin to drag the cold front through the central Great Lakes. The cold front will emerge in Northwest Ohio sometime by the late morning/early afternoon. A stray rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible in our region on Friday Morning, and then once the cold front moves into Ohio a bit more, widespread rain showers and thunderstorms are looking likely in the forecast for the afternoon. Yesterday when I posted the severe weather outlook, I gave the storms a possibility of becoming strong to severe, but I will go through the numbers again this evening and post another outlook hopefully before 11pm.

Once the cold front pushes through, the precipitation will rapidly exit our region. An area of high pressure in southern Manitoba will move into the northwest Great Lakes Region during the day on Saturday. A secondary cold front may try to pass through portions of northern Ohio on Saturday, but I am not expecting any precipitation from this. Mostly clear skies will be with us on Friday Night, and then partly cloudy skies will be likely on Saturday, and then back to mostly clear as we head into the evening and overnight hours on Saturday Night. Temperatures are going to be noticeably cooler, but and conditions will be even more noticeably drier. This will continue through the remainder of the weekend and into the start of next work week, however another low pressure with it’s own cold front may try to pass through on Wednesday (3 June), which could result in new mugginess, heat and rain showers and thunderstorms entering the region.

