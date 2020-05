The Muskingum County Unified Command Center is reporting another county resident who tested positive for COVID-19. Case 46 is a 53-year-old Muskingum County man who is home recovering. This case is related to case 45. No additional information will be released. So far there are 42 confirmed cases of coronavirus and four probable cases. Zero deaths has been reported in Muskingum County.

