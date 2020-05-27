Man charged with murder in fatal beating of his grandmother

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man was charged Wednesday with murder after police found his grandmother fatally beaten inside a Cincinnati home.

Anna Kidwell, 79, was found around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday by officers who had gone to the home in the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood to do a welfare check. She was unresponsive and had suffered head trauma, authorities said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cullen Kidwell, 21, was arrested around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Thursday, and it’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the attack or said whether he or his grandmother lived in the home where her body was found. They also have not said who requested the welfare check.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

