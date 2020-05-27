Local residents will see three independent candidates on the ballot in Muskingum County

Chip Reid43

ZANESVILLE – Voters will cast their ballot for the presidential election on November 3rd. The Muskingum County Board of Elections certified three independent candidates Tuesday. These candidates include Wesley Frank who will be running in the Commissioner race with the term commencing on January 2nd 2021. This seat is currently held by Cindy Cameron. Joshua A. Weaver will be the first opponent of Sheriff Matt Lutz in over a decade. Seth J. Vensil is running for the Coroner’s position.

There’s several local races; those three in particular and also there’s going to be a larger turnout for the presidential election so we would expect a pretty good turnout for that particular election anyway,” Muskingum County Board of Elections Director Tim Thompson said.

Thompson also said that the Board is planning for a “full” election. It will be adjusted in a way to allow voters to best cast their ballots while bearing the pandemic in mind. However, he said it is too early to tell what changes may need to be made at this time.

