WEDNESDAY 5/27:

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Stray Shower/Storm. Warm & Muggy. High 84°

TONIGHT: Few Showers/Thunder. Mostly Cloudy. Muggy. Low 65°

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers/Few Storms. Warm & Muggy. High 84°

DISCUSSION:

More cloud cover returns to SE Ohio, with a slight chance of a stray shower/thunder, especially this afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as a result of the cloud cover, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Muggy conditions will continue to stick around.

Clouds will thicken up during the overnight, allowing for a few showers to move into the region, especially after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s once again, along with muggy conditions.

As we round out the work week, shower and storm chances will increase. Scattered showers, perhaps a few storms will be possible on Thursday. More showers and storms will be likely on Friday, as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will be much cooler as the cold front moves through the region on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s.

Behind the front, it will be much cooler and less humid. Highs will warm to around 70 on Saturday, and into the upper 60s on Sunday! Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s Saturday night, as well as Sunday night. We will see more warmth returning to the region as we head into the new work week, with highs in the low to mid 70s by Monday and Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

