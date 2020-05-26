Governor DeWine: All Ohio Nursing Facilities in the State will be Tested

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tuesday announced that starting this week Congregate Care Unified Response Teams, which include medically trained members of the Ohio National Guard will being testing at all Ohio nursing facilities. This will help nursing home administrators understand the status of the COVID-19 virus in their facilities and will help isolate the virus and help keep it from infecting the community. DeWine says testing will occur in facilities where residents or workers have confirmed or assumed positive cases. Testing will be conducted on all staff, and the testing of residents will be based on a clinically driven strategy that targets those who have likely been exposed to COVID-19.

The Governor also announced that medically-trained members of the Ohio National Guard will be at Ohio’s eight developmental centers this week to test residents and staff. DeWine says by getting a clear picture of the COVID-19 situation on these facilities, we can help prevent the spread.

Ohio has 30,827 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 1,803 confirmed deaths.