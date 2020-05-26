Updated on Monday, 25 May 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT:

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 88°. Southeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 63°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 87°. Southeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 65°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming south around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 85°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 64°.

FRIDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 56°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 76°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 48°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 48°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 76°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure with a minimum central pressure of 1010 mb was positioned near central Minnesota. Extending eastwards from this area of low pressure is a warm front which snakes along the upper Great Lakes Regions, down to Toronto, ON, and then back around to Pittsburgh, PA where it rides the western edge of the Appalachian Mountains towards northeastern Georgia. Temperatures south of this warm front are very, very warm, with Zanesville reporting a high of 88° on Sunday (24 May), and so far today has at least reached 85°. Dew points are also running a bit high this afternoon, with most values in the state of Ohio at least within the mid-60s. Extending southwards from this area of low pressure is long stationary front which runs all the way back to Wichita, KS, where it meets up with another area of low pressure that has a minimum central pressure of 1009 mb. In addition, the general heating of the day and the gradual destabilization of local air masses has lead to little pop-up rain showers to develop in our region. One of these little rain showers moved over Zanesville, but it does not appear as though it produced much rainfall, but it certainly added to the humidity. Meanwhile, additional rain showers and thunderstorms were present back in southwestern Ohio, with the thunderstorm outflow moving towards the southwestern corner of Franklin County.

As we work our way through the remainder of the afternoon, temperatures in our region will be in the mid to upper-80s. Meanwhile, some of the thunderstorm activity back across southwestern Ohio and the southwestern portion of the Columbus Metro may try to hold out for a few more hours, and it may try to reach our western counties. Nonetheless, there is still plenty of daytime heating left, and given the current conditions, a pop up rain shower (and/or a weak thunderstorm) will be possible in any part of our region until about sunset. Otherwise; with an area of high pressure off the Atlantic Coast, positioned right around 40.2°N and 65.8°W, with a smaller secondary high pressure located right over New Jersey, will help to keep some of the warm air moving in our region overnight tonight with a light southeasterly breeze. Conditions tonight will be muggy once again, and I am expecting that the low temperature will likely only reach about 62° – 66° in our region overnight.

As we head into Tuesday Morning, our first two low pressure’s of this week will begin to develop (partially developing from the two areas of low pressure mentioned at the beginning of this discussion). The first area of low pressure will be L1, positioned down around Joplin, MO. The other low pressure, L2, will be positioned right around central Minnesota. As we head through the day Tuesday, these two areas of low pressure along the stalled out frontal boundary will move northwards, but L1 will begin to weaken as it does so. By the late afternoon/early evening hours, L1 will be positioned right around Nebraska City, NE, whilst L2 will have moved into far western Ontario nearby International Falls, MN. By this time as well, the emergence of an area of low pressure, L3, will begin to get organized even more and move into east central Saskatchewan. During the day on Tuesday, there is the possibility of a stray rain shower and thunderstorm in our region. Otherwise; with similar cloud cover as to what we had today, so therefore I went ahead and put the high temperature for Zanesville at 88° for Tuesday; this gives our region a range of about 86° – 90°. Heading into Tuesday Evening, the convection will begin to dwindle down (if there is any) and cloud cover may go from partly cloudy to mostly clear during the late evening and overnight. This may allow for our low temperature on Tuesday Night to be able to reach down an extra degree or so, to around 63° in our region, which puts the range at around 61° – 65°.

Going into the day on Wednesday, the daytime heating continues, although there may be a little extra moisture in our region. By Wednesday Morning, L2 will be positioned near Moosonee, ON, whilst L3 will be positioned right on the central border of Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Also developing all the way down by the Ozarks on Wednesday Afternoon will be another area of low pressure, L4, which will play a limited role in our forecast. Meanwhile, a stray rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible in our region during the afternoon on Wednesday, but so too may a few extra clouds. For this reason, I am putting the high temperature for Wednesday at 87° (which makes it 1° cooler than Tuesday). Regardless, both Tuesday and Wednesday will be rather hot and a bit on the muggy side, and heat index values will be in the lower-90s at least.

Things will begin to change a little bit more noticeably as we head into Wednesday Night. By this point, L2 will have moved to the other side of Hudson Bay, whilst L3 will move into the central border of Manitoba and Ontario. L3 will have a cold front which will also begin to move the stalled out frontal boundary slowly towards the east during the overnight hours. By Thursday Morning, L2 will be well up in northern Quebec, L3 will just be crossing into western Ontario, and L4 will have moved into the Kansas City, MO region. By the evening hours on Thursday, L3 will have occluded, produce L3A which will swing the cold front into the Upper Midwest on Thursday Night.

With this advancing cold front, the concentration of moisture and southerly airflow will become a little bit more condensed (for lack of a better term), and thus isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday Afternoon across our region, as well a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the overnight (both time frames have a precipitation coverage probability of 30%). Given the increased cloud clover during the afternoon, as well as the possibility of additional rain showers and thunderstorms, as well as the development of another area of low pressure – L5 – near Savannah, GA (which may try to pull some slightly cooler air into Pennsylvania), I went ahead and put the high temperature for Thursday at 85° for Zanesville.

The cold front looks ready to move through during the day or evening on Friday, and this will bring with it a fair likelihood of precipitation during the day on Friday. For now, I am going with the precipitation coverage probability of 60% (“rain showers and thunderstorms likely”) during the day on Friday. Afterwards, a large area of high pressure will begin to set in. With L5 possibly running into the cold front from L3, combined with a trough of low pressure swinging down the base of Hudson Bay, I did include a slight possibility of a rain shower on Saturday, but I am only keeping the precipitation coverage probability at 10% because, even if there were rain showers, they do not look to be widespread.

Temperatures through the end of the weekend and at least through Tuesday look to be in the 70s and sky cover appears to be partly cloudy.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com