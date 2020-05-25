Salsa Vendor Uses Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Local salsa maker Jose Madrid uses the weekly farmers market at Adornetto’s to show off and sell its wares.

Vendor Dee Robertson has been with Jose Madrid for ten years and tells about the flavors that she most enjoys.

“Raspberry and strawberry, those are great with cream cheese. You can cook with them, great with chicken… They’re great with crackers and chips.”

She also gave a rundown of the best selling salsas as well as the hottest salsa.

“Raspberry and mild, those are, I can never have enough of those two flavors… I love the salsas, our hottest one is this one here, the Spanish Verde xx hot, which is known as the stupid hot… It’s great in a chili, eggs, you could put it in an omelette. People just do different things with it whatever they wanna spice up.”

Jose Madrid can be bought at the farmers market each Saturday from nine to eleven am.