Local patriotic groups conduct ceremony to honor fallen veterans and families

NEW LEXINGTON – The VFW Perry County post 28-06 and American Legion Post 188 in New Lexington conducted the ceremony for the families of Veterans or folks who wanted to honor the fallen at the cemetery. Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel George Adams shared an inspirational speech for the patrons as well as led a cemetery-wide singing of “God Bless America”. The American Legion post fired their rifles in unison towards the sky and played “Taps” to honor the brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for American freedom. As a result of trying to keep up with safe social distancing, the presentation was condensed from what had been seen at New Lexington Cemetery in years past.

“You know, we were lucky to get to do this. It took some delicate negotiations to get permission this year to do it, and, so, normally there would be a parade that would come up the hill and come through here. The high school band would stand there and play. We’d have singers from the Elks that would sing and medley patriotic songs. So, yes, this is typical except that today a lot is left out that would normally be here,” Adams said.

Regardless, Adams and his brothers felt the event is the least that they can do for the courageous members of the U.S Military this Memorial Day.

“Today is not Veteran’s Day. This is for those who have fallen and well it’s important because of how important our freedom is to us and its important enough they gave their lives, now, some willingly and some not so willingly but they gave their lives. That’s got to be pretty important, and, you know, I’ve been places where and I’ve seen, mostly looking across the border into places, (it) really makes you appreciate having freedom,” Adams said.

Adams also said that the families are very appreciative of the service each year and this Memorial Day’s ceremony was well attended by local residents.