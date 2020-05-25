Local Gym Opens With New Guidelines, Renovations

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Fieldhouse is opening back up to members starting Tuesday May, 26th.

Owner Alainna Durfee says that she is thankful for the out pour of support and that the opening will follow the guidelines set down by the department of health.



“I really want to show what we did during everyone’s time away to make sure that everyone feels comfortable and feels safe. You will see us following every guideline that was set forth by the state, by the governor. The staff will be wearing masks, I am going to have masks available for those that do not have them… We have upped our disinfecting game big time. We have ordered a product that is going to be sprayed through the entire building.”

These are just a few of the precautions taken. Durfee also noted that the time spent closed was spent renovating certain parts of the facility to be more enjoyable once opened.

“We’ve added a brand new basketball court… The reason why we were able to do this was because our staff worked nonstop. We still worked 40 hour weeks till one in the morning to make sure that we were able to save costs because we knew we were gonna have a lot more sanitation but we put this basketball court in.”

More information on hours and membership costs can be found on the Fieldhouse website and Facebook page.