Japanese baseball season to start on June 19 without fans

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s professional baseball season will open on June 19 under a plan that excludes fans.

League commissioner Atsushi Saito made the announcement on Monday after an online meeting with representatives of the league’s 12 teams.

The season was to have begun on March 20 but the start was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Japan has reported about 850 deaths from COVID-19.

Japan joins South Korea and Taiwan whose leagues are open and playing without fans.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

