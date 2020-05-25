Area Veteran Discusses Memorial Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Master Sergeant Dick Bowers spends his time working to honor fallen veterans from the Zanesville and Muskingum County area.

We caught up with Bowers Saturday morning at Greenwood Cemetary to discuss what Memorial Day means to him and so many others like him.

“Memorial Day is a time for us to reflect and think of those veterans who have served this country and the ones who have given their lives. It has a special meaning, obviously, for the veterans. Because they, like myself, have been in combat and they know what that is. For the sacrifices that are made, ya know, it’s unbelievable. If you’ve been in the military it takes everybody to get the mission accomplished.”

Bowers also says that there are ways for everyday citizens and non veterans to respectfully pay respect to those lost.

“What I recommend people to do: they can certainly come and talk to me, I’m good with that anytime. Contact their local veteran’s organization whether it be the VFW, American Legion, AMVets, just go down and take a visit, tell them who you are and what can you tell me. Obviously you’re not born with this information it has to be shared. That is what I recommend.”

Dick Bowers runs the Monumental association here in Muskingum County.