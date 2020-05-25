MEMORIAL DAY 5/25:

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Pop-Up PM Storm. Muggy. High 88°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 66°

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Pop-Up PM Storm. Muggy. High 88°

DISCUSSION:

Feeling more like the end of June, rather than the end of May across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Muggy conditions will make it feel more like its around 90 this afternoon. A slight chance of a pop-up storm will be with us, especially late this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, along with warm and muggy conditions. Lows will drop into the mid 60s.

Hit replay on the forecast on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s, and a pop-up storm chance during the afternoon.

Temperatures will begin to drop off as we round out the work week, with highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Shower/Storm chance will continue into the afternoons on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

A cold front moves in late Thursday into Friday, bringing the best chance of showers and storms to SE Ohio. Temperatures will be much cooler, with highs in the upper 70s on Friday for daytime highs.

The cold front moves through late Friday into early Saturday, leaving a slight chance for a shower early on Saturday. Otherwise the weekend looks dry and much cooler. Highs will top off in the lower 70s, along with lower, more comfortable humidity.

Have a Great Monday!

