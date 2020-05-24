Fair Food Served at Landscaping Company

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- CP Landscaping partnered with Linvill Food Services to serve classic fair food this weekend.

Owner of CP Landscaping Kristin Parker said that the partnership was an advantageous way to return to normalcy.

“This weekend we have had the food vendors come and we were just trying to help a local business. I know that they’re not gonna possibly not have fairs this year so we wanted to help them out and it helps us bring traffic and awareness too cause we’re just a small business and hopefully we can get people here and get them out to do something and get some fair food.”

Linvill Food Owner owner Katie Linvill saw this as a great way to provide a money flow to her business under the extreme uncertainty of the current times.

“What many people can probably guess is that we make most of our money at fairs, festivals, and large events throughout Ohio and with the current state of things today we have lost a major portion of our income and the future is still up in the air as well. People of our industry we’re trying to get creative and keep things going and provide a sense of normalcy to the general public, so we’ve partnered with other small businesses in a couple different towns but here locally with CP’s to provide them traffic but to also help ourselves as well.”

Proper social distancing and other safety measures were made and more events like this are planned and will be announced when dates are concrete.