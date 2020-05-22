Rake’s Place Reopens Indoor Dining Following Health Department Guidelines

COVID-19 Local News
Megan Landis187

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local restaurant has made changes to adhere to protocols set forth by the Health Department for indoor dining.

Rake’s Place is taking the necessary steps to open responsibly. Owner Amber Herron notes social distancing and barriers are two of the most important guidelines they have implemented in order to operate.

“We did the 6 foot barriers, in the middle of the dining room and the back of the booths now have Plexiglas on them so that meets the requirements. We have the disposable menus, in one door out another, no condiments on the tables, anything we were supposed to do, we’ve done it.”

Rake’s Place was open for the first day of indoor dining yesterday and owner Amber Herron says customers have been receptive.

“Indoor dining went really good, we had a really good crowd, it was a good night to start back. We had prime rib, its always a big seller and we sold out. Um, very happy with everything… So far everybody seems to be like they’re pleased, everybody likes the new look especially the outside with the new tent and the sides. We have the heaters on the patio and everybody seems to like that and hoping we get to keep that which is our goal also.”

Amber is looking forward to having all of her customers back and is hopeful for a return to normal practices.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Megan Landis
Megan Landis
Hello I’m Megan, I’m a graduate of The Ohio State University and I have my Bachelors degree in Atmospheric Science and a minor in Communications. I love the weather and I want to make it my priority to make sure you are prepared for what the day has in store. I love to play tennis and I love to read. I’m from the Columbus area, I’ve lived in Ohio my whole life so I love that I get to know a new community and I look forward to serving the area to the best of my abilities.

Related Posts

Gaysport Bridge closure

Carolyn Fleegle

Memorial Day Weekend is upon which likely means many cars will be found on the highway

Chip Reid

Muskingum County Hunger Network will be taking a hiatus after Friday morning’s collection

Chip Reid