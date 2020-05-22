Muskingum County Hunger Network will be taking a hiatus after Friday morning’s collection

ZANESVILLE – The organization has been accepting non-perishable food donations as well as money from local residents starting each Friday morning in front of Secrest Auditorium. However, this collection took place at Riesbeck’s Food Market.

“We teamed up with Riesbeck’s today. (I) talked with the store manager here, Roy, and he thought this was a great idea. They’ve got a lot of non-perishable cans that they set up. They’ve ordered extra for us today. 2 for a dollar, so, as a matter of fact, as you just saw, the ladies are putting away – we just had a 100 dollar donation. That’s 200 cans. So, right now, I just took a count, we’ve put 600 cans in the back of the truck already and we’ve only been here for an hour and twenty minutes. So, we’re doing really great teaming up with Riesbeck’s,” Zanesville Assistant Fire Chief Doug Hobson said.

Hobson says that he feels the network has raised enough funds to allow itself to take a break from conducting the food collections each Friday.

“Well, we’ve done it for seven weeks so I think we’re going to take a little bit of a break and see where this takes us. We’ve probably raised over 15,000 just at Secrest and not to mention the amount of checks that have been sent in to the Muskingum County Community Foundation so we’re going to take a little break, spend a little bit of time with our families, and if we need to do this more, we’ll do it more,” Hobson said.

If you’re still looking to donate food, you can drop items at any of the thirteen food pantries in the food network at any time. Although they are taking a break from the drive-in food drop-offs, you can still take your donations to Secrest Auditorium as well.