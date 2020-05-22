Boil Advisory For Some Muskingum County Water Customers

The Muskingum County Water Department says a boil advisory is in effect for some customers.

Director Don Madden says a water main break this week is causing the problem. The following areas are included in the advisory: Arch Hill Road, Harvest Hill Road, Sweet heart Lane, US 40 east of Urban Hill, Riley Road, Zane Grey, Linvale Estates, Sunset, Diana, Brick Road, Main Street in Norwich, Sundale, Traci, First Street and Church Street, The boil advisory means you must bring water to a boil for two minutes before consuming.

It remains in effect until further notice.

