FRIDAY 5/22:

TODAY: Scattered Showers. Isolated Storm. Cloudy. Warmer. High 71°

TONIGHT: Few Showers/Isolated Storm Early. Mostly Cloudy. Mild. Low 55°

SATURDAY: Stray Shower. Mostly Cloudy. Warmer. High 77°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers will continue to be possible this morning. A few showers and an isolated storm chance will then be possible this afternoon. Skies will be cloudy otherwise, with highs climbing to around 70 this afternoon.

A few showers/isolated storm will linger early tonight, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Lows will drop into the mid 50s.

A stray shower chance will be with us on Saturday, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be much warmer, with highs in the upper 70s!

Even more warmth will be had as we head into Sunday and into the early half of next week, as highs climb into the low to mid 80s! A few showers and storms will be possible from Sunday through next Thursday, especially during the afternoon/evening.

Have a Great Friday!

