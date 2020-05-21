Zanesville Pathologist Remembered as Family Man

A well known Zanesville doctor has died. 87-year-old Sidney Girsh passed way Monday at SharonBrooke Assisted Living. He was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania & Jefferson Medical College and dedicated his life to family and pathology. He enjoyed the ocean, reading, researching and spending time with his family. Calling hours are at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Tuesday, May 26th. Girsh will be laid to rest with a private graveside service at Beth Abraham Cemetery.

