Zanesville Pathologist Remembered as Family Man

Local News Stories
George Hiotis53

A well known Zanesville doctor has died. 87-year-old Sidney Girsh passed way Monday at SharonBrooke Assisted Living. He was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania & Jefferson Medical College and dedicated his life to family and pathology. He enjoyed the ocean, reading, researching and spending time with his family. Calling hours are at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Tuesday, May 26th. Girsh will be laid to rest with a private graveside service at Beth Abraham Cemetery.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

Secrest Food Drive Moves to Riesbeck’s Grocery Store on Friday

George Hiotis

Stars and Stripes on River Cancelled — But Fireworks Planned

George Hiotis

United Way’s 211 information line has been greatly utilized by local residents

Chip Reid