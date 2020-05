The Zanesville Jaycees have cancelled Stars and Stripes on the River this year. It’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the news is not all bad; they still plan to fire off the annual fireworks display. It will happen on July 4th. Jaycees say they will not be holding any activities at the landing. They ask that the public remain in vehicles if you plan to drive downtown to watch the event.

Please follow and like us: