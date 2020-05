If you have been taking part in the weekly food drive at Secrest Auditorium, there has been a change. This week the event will be held at Riesbeck’s in downtown Zanesville. It will be held Friday from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm in front of the store at 800 Howard Street. This has been going on for the past month and a half and benefit the Muskingum County Hunger Network.

