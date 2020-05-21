Philo football trying to stay in shape and ready for the season

DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio- It’s been a tough couple months for football players all across the country. Trying to stay in shape and put on muscle for football season has become a little harder.

Grant Moore, Philo senior guard, relies on strength to excel on the football field. Having to use a 12 year old bench press isn’t exactly how, Moore envisioned training for his senior year going.

Luckily for the Electrics, they have ten year Head Coach Dirk Lincicome who has developed a work out routine for his players. It works all parts of the body and even suits those that don’t have any weight-lighting equipment at home.