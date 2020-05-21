Philo football trying to stay in shape and ready for the season

Local Sports
Ian Kress26

DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio- It’s been a tough couple months for football players all across the country. Trying to stay in shape and put on muscle for football season has become a little harder.

Grant Moore, Philo senior guard, relies on strength to excel on the football field. Having to use a 12 year old bench press isn’t exactly how, Moore envisioned training for his senior year going.

Luckily for the Electrics, they have ten year Head Coach Dirk Lincicome who has developed a work out routine for his players. It works all parts of the body and even suits those that don’t have any weight-lighting equipment at home.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Ian Kress

Related Posts

Muskingum county Speedway open for practice

Brian Armstrong

Sheridan softball was destined for great things in 2020

Ian Kress

Granville names, Wes Schroeder as its new football head coach

Ian Kress