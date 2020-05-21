OHSAA expands the football playoffs, a plan created by Chad Grandstaff

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- On Wednesday the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced they have expanded the OHSAA football playoffs from eight to 12 teams, per region, starting in 2021.

Zanesville Football Head Coach, Chad Grandstaff, was apart of the small group that created this plan for the OHSAA to consider.

The OHSAA voted on it unanimously which now increases the number of teams to make the playoffs from 224 to 336.

Grandstaff created this plan because he wants to get more schools involved and allow for more students to experience the excitment of playoff football.

This is what the playoff bracket is going to look like in each region.

During the first round of the playoffs, the top four seeds will have a bye, while the No. 12 seed will play at the No. 5 seed, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8.

In the second round, the No. 1 seed will play the winner of the 8 vs. 9 game; the No. 2 seed will play the winner of 6 vs. 11; the No. 3 seed will play the winner of 7 vs. 10 and the No. 4 seed will play the winner of 5 vs. 12.