Governor DeWine: Minority Health Strike Force to Release Preliminary Report

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Thursday said the African American community has been disproportionately impacted by the coronarivus. African Americans make up 13-14 percent of the Ohio population, yet 26 percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 are African American. DeWine says in April he formed the Minority Health Strike Force to develop specific recommendations focused on how communities of color are more likely to have underlying health conditions, less access to healthcare, and discrimination when accessing healthcare. The Governor says soon a preliminary report will be released on the issue.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted also announced that catering and banquet centers can reopen under similar guidelines as restaurants effective June 1st. Guidelines include six feet between tables and no congregating. Crowd size will be limited to 300.

Husted also announced that skills training for all sports may resume on May 26th. — including contact sports – as long as safety protocols can be followed. Tournaments, games, competitions for contact sports are still prohibited for now.

There are 28,174 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio and 1,163 deaths.