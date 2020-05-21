THURSDAY 5/21:

TODAY: Scattered Showers. Cloudy. Mild. High 62°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Cloudy. Not as Chilly. Low 55°

FRIDAY: Few Showers. Warmer. High 71°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers will once again be with us across SE Ohio today, with otherwise cloudy skies across the region. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs in the lower 60s today.

Scattered shower chances will linger into the overnight, with skies remaining cloudy otherwise. Temperatures will not be as chilly, with lows in the mid 50s.

A few showers will be possible on Friday, with otherwise warmer conditions. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s! More warmth will continue to build across the region this weekend into the early half of next week. Highs will climb into the low to even mid 80s Saturday through next Wednesday. A few shower and perhaps thunderstorm chances will be with us this weekend into early next week.

Have a Great Thursday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com