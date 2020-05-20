Zanesville – Muskingum Port Authority receives $3.1 million grant

ZANESVILLE – The reception of the grant was announced Wednesday and it will go to support the growth for the National Road Business Park.

The grant comes from from Jobs-Ohio and the Port Authority has been in the process of trying to receive this grant since 2018. The funds will mostly be used for constructing an access road to the park and making upgrades to water and sewer lines.

“I mean all of the intangibles; with that project there’ll be some road work, there’ll be water and sewer work. Again, we’re very excited about the dollars and these will be dollars that are coming from the state level that are able to offset some of our costs locally with what we’re able to build out the park,” Zanesville – Muskingum Port Authority Executive Director Matt Abbott said.

The Port Authority is planning to market the park to local expanding companies and working to attract new employers to the county.

“We’ve been kind of that regional hub when it comes to businesses and development and some investments that have occurred in the past few years, and, with the National Road Business Park it will allow us a place to attract companies to come that will turn key. We’ve eliminated a lot of risk that may have been associated with the site, so, you know, we’re very excited that we’ll see a tenant in the real near future,” Abbott said.

Sites on the 203 acre property will range from 3 to 70 acres respectively.